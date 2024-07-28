Jefferies Financial Group Increases Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target to $185.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. They issued an underweight rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $198.64.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $201.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $198.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.86. The company has a market capitalization of $184.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.99. Texas Instruments has a 12 month low of $139.48 and a 12 month high of $210.84.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 31.10%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.12%.

In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,408.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,348 shares in the company, valued at $5,973,293.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,408.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,348 shares in the company, valued at $5,973,293.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 100,440 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.47, for a total transaction of $17,925,526.80. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,075,287.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 328,969 shares of company stock worth $58,427,984 over the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.6% in the second quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 3,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.1% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.1% in the second quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 2.5% during the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 10,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

