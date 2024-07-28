Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Price Target to $297.00

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $354.00 to $297.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MOH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $420.00 to $395.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Molina Healthcare from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $439.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $405.00 price target on the stock. Baird R W raised shares of Molina Healthcare to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $376.18.

Molina Healthcare Trading Up 3.5 %

Molina Healthcare stock opened at $335.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Molina Healthcare has a 1 year low of $282.96 and a 1 year high of $423.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $306.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $353.35.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $5.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.13. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.65 earnings per share. Molina Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Molina Healthcare will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Molina Healthcare

In other news, COO James Woys sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.15, for a total value of $3,451,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 53,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,504,526.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO James Woys sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.15, for a total transaction of $3,451,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 53,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,504,526.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total value of $85,817.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,816,710.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Molina Healthcare

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackBarn Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $15,139,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 69.5% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 11,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,851,000 after acquiring an additional 4,840 shares in the last quarter. Overbrook Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Overbrook Management Corp now owns 36,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,335,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,864,000 after acquiring an additional 11,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

