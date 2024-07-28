iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 135,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,204 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $15,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 970.8% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.27. The company had a trading volume of 444,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,204. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.69. The company has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $85.24 and a twelve month high of $115.43.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

