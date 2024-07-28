iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 66.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,040 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 232.9% in the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $41,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $51,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

USMV traded up $0.93 on Friday, hitting $86.38. 1,438,318 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $25.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.21. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.