iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Shares Purchased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,855 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.35% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $16,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACWX. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 5,413.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 645,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,969,000 after buying an additional 634,244 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,705,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,033,000 after purchasing an additional 544,500 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 456.7% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 513,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,412,000 after purchasing an additional 421,210 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $17,412,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 155.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 521,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,826,000 after purchasing an additional 316,898 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.62. The company had a trading volume of 276,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,573. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $44.89 and a 12-month high of $55.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.70.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.7839 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

