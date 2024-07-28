iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Shares Sold by GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. decreased its stake in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,750 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned 0.07% of iRobot worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in iRobot by 522.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iRobot in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iRobot in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iRobot by 11,822.9% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iRobot in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of iRobot to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

iRobot Price Performance

Shares of IRBT traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,217,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,212. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.15. iRobot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.48 and a fifty-two week high of $42.14.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by $0.64. The company had revenue of $150.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.45 million. iRobot had a negative net margin of 24.42% and a negative return on equity of 99.56%. On average, research analysts predict that iRobot Co. will post -4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

iRobot Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

