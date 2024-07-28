IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Lowered to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $242.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $266.00.

IQV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on IQVIA from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on IQVIA in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a buy rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on IQVIA from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on IQVIA from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on IQVIA from $235.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $263.56.

NYSE IQV opened at $239.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.49. IQVIA has a 52 week low of $167.42 and a 52 week high of $261.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $220.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.85.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 9.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that IQVIA will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Team Hewins LLC lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 973 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 154 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 11,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

