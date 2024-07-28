IQE (LON:IQE) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $26.68

IQE plc (LON:IQE – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 26.68 ($0.35) and traded as high as GBX 30.81 ($0.40). IQE shares last traded at GBX 30.50 ($0.39), with a volume of 786,638 shares.

Separately, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 55 ($0.71) target price on shares of IQE in a research note on Friday, April 19th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 31.80 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 26.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.86. The firm has a market capitalization of £293.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1,016.67, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.81.

IQE plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Photonics, and CMOS++. The company manufactures and sells compound semiconductor materials for the wireless market which includes radio frequency devices for wireless communications, and photonics market, that includes applications that transmit and sense visible and infrared lights, as well as advanced semiconductor materials related to silicon.

