Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $166.20

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $166.20 and traded as high as $210.84. Investors Title shares last traded at $206.29, with a volume of 48,310 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Investors Title from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 1st.

Investors Title Trading Up 1.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $387.83 million, a PE ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $177.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.53.

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter. Investors Title had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $53.46 million during the quarter.

Investors Title Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Investors Title’s payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Investors Title

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Investors Title by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Investors Title by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Investors Title by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Investors Title by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC increased its position in Investors Title by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

Investors Title Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Investors Title Company engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

Featured Stories

