Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCWGet Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,300 shares, a growth of 71.9% from the June 30th total of 50,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

NASDAQ BSCW traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.29. 341,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,300. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $18.54 and a 1-year high of $22.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.092 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 382.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,305,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,138,000 after buying an additional 1,035,140 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 135.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,385,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,664,000 after acquiring an additional 796,586 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,578,000. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,126,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 3,723.2% in the first quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. now owns 521,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,558,000 after purchasing an additional 507,726 shares during the period.

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2032. BSCW was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

