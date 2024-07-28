Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,300 shares, a growth of 39.2% from the June 30th total of 46,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of BSMR stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $23.55. The company had a trading volume of 76,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,883. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.63 and a twelve month high of $23.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.61.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2027. BSMR was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.