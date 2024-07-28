Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,300 shares, a growth of 39.2% from the June 30th total of 46,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSMR stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $23.55. The company had a trading volume of 76,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,883. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.63 and a twelve month high of $23.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.61.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $6,140,000. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 384.5% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 201,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,821,000 after acquiring an additional 160,075 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 142,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 9,627 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 135,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after acquiring an additional 22,496 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 110,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2027. BSMR was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.