Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 248,600 shares, an increase of 91.4% from the June 30th total of 129,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 706,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 17,095.4% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,325,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306,591 shares during the period. Milestone Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 20,526.5% in the fourth quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 3,313,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,210,000 after buying an additional 3,297,792 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 521.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,147,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,960,000 after buying an additional 962,531 shares during the period. American Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 5,701.6% during the first quarter. American Planning Services Inc. now owns 967,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,289,000 after buying an additional 950,861 shares during the period. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,920,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,567,000 after acquiring an additional 836,029 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSCO stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.08. The stock had a trading volume of 701,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,087. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.59 and a 12-month high of $21.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.00.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a $0.076 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

