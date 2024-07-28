International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Price Target Raised to $72.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Free Report) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on International Seaways from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Seaways from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.75.

International Seaways Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of INSW opened at $54.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.66. International Seaways has a one year low of $38.67 and a one year high of $65.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.13 and a beta of -0.06.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The transportation company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $274.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.12 million. International Seaways had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 49.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Seaways will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Seaways Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. This is a boost from International Seaways’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is 4.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other International Seaways news, SVP Derek G. Solon sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.90, for a total transaction of $64,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,866.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other International Seaways news, CAO James D. Small III sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $414,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 55,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,617.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Derek G. Solon sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.90, for a total value of $64,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,866.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,879 shares of company stock worth $4,342,023. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Seaways

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of International Seaways in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Seaways in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in International Seaways by 173.4% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 905 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in International Seaways by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in International Seaways in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

