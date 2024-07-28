Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $436.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.00 million. Integer had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 6.31%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Integer updated its FY24 guidance to $5.07-5.49 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 5.070-5.490 EPS.

Integer Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE ITGR traded up $1.13 on Friday, reaching $116.81. 460,076 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,735. Integer has a fifty-two week low of $69.40 and a fifty-two week high of $130.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.03 and a 200 day moving average of $113.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 40.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11.

Get Integer alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Tommy P. Thomas sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $171,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,682. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John A. Harris sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total transaction of $183,189.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,805.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Tommy P. Thomas sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $171,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,682. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,936 shares of company stock valued at $2,130,937 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ITGR has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Integer in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Integer from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Bank of America raised Integer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Integer in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Integer from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.88.

Get Our Latest Report on ITGR

Integer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.