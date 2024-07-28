Insider Selling: City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) Director Sells $69,685.43 in Stock

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) Director J. Thomas Jones sold 569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.47, for a total value of $69,685.43. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,215.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

City Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHCO opened at $123.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.16 and its 200-day moving average is $104.27. City Holding has a 1-year low of $86.56 and a 1-year high of $125.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.48.

Get City alerts:

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $94.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.20 million. City had a net margin of 32.12% and a return on equity of 17.42%. Equities research analysts anticipate that City Holding will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

City Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On City

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.97%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHCO. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of City by 95.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in City during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in City by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of City in the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of City by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on CHCO. Hovde Group increased their target price on shares of City from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of City in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of City from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CHCO

About City

(Get Free Report)

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust, and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.