Insider Buying: Manchester & London (LON:MNL) Insider Acquires £27,840 in Stock

Manchester & London (LON:MNL – Get Free Report) insider Daren John Morris purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 696 ($9.00) per share, for a total transaction of £27,840 ($36,006.21).

Manchester & London Price Performance

Manchester & London stock opened at GBX 704 ($9.11) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £282.94 million, a P/E ratio of 271.81 and a beta of 0.45. Manchester & London has a 12-month low of GBX 409 ($5.29) and a 12-month high of GBX 850 ($10.99). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 749.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 665.91.

Manchester & London Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 4th will be issued a GBX 7 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 4th. This represents a yield of 1.03%. Manchester & London’s payout ratio is 540.54%.

Manchester & London Company Profile

Manchester & London Investment Trust plc is a close-ended fund launched and managed by M&L Capital Management Limited. The fund primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It makes its investments across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies by employing a fundamental analysis.

