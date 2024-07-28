Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on INGN. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Inogen in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Inogen from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Inogen has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.00.

Shares of INGN stock opened at $9.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.48 and a 200 day moving average of $7.72. Inogen has a twelve month low of $4.13 and a twelve month high of $10.64.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical technology company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.14. Inogen had a negative return on equity of 42.87% and a negative net margin of 30.07%. The company had revenue of $78.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.63) earnings per share. Inogen’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Inogen will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Inogen news, EVP Jason Somer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total transaction of $85,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,109.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INGN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Inogen by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,288 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Inogen by 2,918.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,908 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,646 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in Inogen by 2,185.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,629 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 6,339 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Inogen by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Inogen in the first quarter valued at $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

