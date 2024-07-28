Inno (NASDAQ:INHD) Shares Down 3.9%

Inno Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:INHD – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.71 and last traded at $0.72. Approximately 20,106 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 230,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.

Inno Trading Down 3.9 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Inno (NASDAQ:INHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter.

Inno Company Profile

Inno Holdings Inc manufactures and sells cold-formed-steel members, castor cubes, mobile factories, and prefabricated homes in the United States. The company provides cold-formed steel framing and a mobile factory for off-site equipment rental, sales, service, and support. It serves in residential, commercial, industrial, and infrastructure projects.

