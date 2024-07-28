Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Shares Bought by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Huntsman by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Huntsman during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

HUN traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $23.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,359,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,017,114. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.02 and a beta of 1.01. Huntsman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.41 and a fifty-two week high of $29.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.32.

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Huntsman had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is currently -192.31%.

HUN has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Huntsman from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Huntsman from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Huntsman from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Huntsman from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

