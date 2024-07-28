Humanscape Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $7.52 Million (HUM)

Humanscape (HUM) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. One Humanscape token can now be bought for approximately $0.0669 or 0.00000098 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Humanscape has traded 22% higher against the U.S. dollar. Humanscape has a total market cap of $7.52 million and $4.05 million worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Humanscape

Humanscape was first traded on August 14th, 2019. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,500,000 tokens. The official message board for Humanscape is medium.com/humanscape-ico. The Reddit community for Humanscape is https://reddit.com/r/humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Humanscape’s official website is hippocrat.io. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @hippocrat_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Humanscape Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humanscape should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Humanscape using one of the exchanges listed above.

