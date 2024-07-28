Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Stock Position Boosted by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) by 65.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 9,253 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HUBG. Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Hub Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 16,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hub Group by 81.5% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 744 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its position in Hub Group by 100.6% during the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 682 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Hub Group by 37.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hub Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. 46.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HUBG stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,747. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.08. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 0.90. Hub Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.73 and a 1-year high of $47.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Hub Group had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Hub Group, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Hub Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.81%.

HUBG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Hub Group from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen downgraded Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Hub Group in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.38.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

