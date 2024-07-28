Hovde Group Raises Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) Price Target to $28.00

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Hovde Group from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CBNK. Stephens upgraded Capital Bancorp from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Capital Bancorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Capital Bancorp stock opened at $25.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.47 million, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.48. Capital Bancorp has a 1 year low of $18.56 and a 1 year high of $26.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.97 and a 200-day moving average of $20.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $57.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.70 million. Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 15.35%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Capital Bancorp will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Capital Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Capital Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 13.68%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBNK. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in Capital Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Capital Bancorp by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Capital Bancorp by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Capital Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Institutional investors own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia. It operates through Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky segments.

