Hooked Protocol (HOOK) Price Reaches $0.57 on Major Exchanges

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. During the last week, Hooked Protocol has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hooked Protocol has a total market cap of $96.62 million and $8.74 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hooked Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.57 or 0.00000834 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hooked Protocol Profile

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,000,000 tokens. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol. The official website for Hooked Protocol is hooked.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 168,310,919.075739 in circulation. The last known price of Hooked Protocol is 0.5712944 USD and is down -4.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 106 active market(s) with $11,018,246.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hooked.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hooked Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hooked Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hooked Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

