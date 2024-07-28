Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 200 ($2.59) price objective on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 260 ($3.36) to GBX 250 ($3.23) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.46) target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hochschild Mining has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 174 ($2.25).
View Our Latest Report on Hochschild Mining
Hochschild Mining Stock Performance
Insider Buying and Selling at Hochschild Mining
In related news, insider Eduardo Landin purchased 72,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.37) per share, with a total value of £132,675 ($171,592.08). 38.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hochschild Mining Company Profile
Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver deposits in Peru, Argentina, the United States, Canada, Brazil, and Chile. The company's flagship asset include the Inmaculada gold and silver underground mine located in the Ayacucho Department, southern Peru.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Hochschild Mining
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for Hochschild Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hochschild Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.