Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 200 ($2.59) price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 260 ($3.36) to GBX 250 ($3.23) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.46) target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hochschild Mining has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 174 ($2.25).

LON HOC opened at GBX 176.20 ($2.28) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £906.48 million, a P/E ratio of -2,202.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 180.28 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 140.71. Hochschild Mining has a fifty-two week low of GBX 72.42 ($0.94) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 195 ($2.52). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.52, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 0.94.

In related news, insider Eduardo Landin purchased 72,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.37) per share, with a total value of £132,675 ($171,592.08). 38.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver deposits in Peru, Argentina, the United States, Canada, Brazil, and Chile. The company's flagship asset include the Inmaculada gold and silver underground mine located in the Ayacucho Department, southern Peru.

