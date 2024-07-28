Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $297.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.22 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS.

Hilltop Trading Down 1.9 %

Hilltop stock opened at $34.16 on Friday. Hilltop has a 52 week low of $26.78 and a 52 week high of $35.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.17.

Hilltop Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Hilltop’s payout ratio is 39.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hilltop Company Profile

In other news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 3,776 shares of Hilltop stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $112,940.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 28.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, term, agricultural and commercial real estate, equipment loans, and other lending products; and mortgage, commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

