Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $695.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.11 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 3.69%. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Healthpeak Properties updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.770-1.810 EPS.
Healthpeak Properties Price Performance
Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock traded up $1.14 on Friday, hitting $21.90. 8,948,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,874,896. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.11. Healthpeak Properties has a 1-year low of $15.24 and a 1-year high of $22.38.
Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 342.87%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Report on Healthpeak Properties
About Healthpeak Properties
Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Healthpeak Properties
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Is Crypto Cool Again? What Stocks You Should Be Watching
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- What is Put Option Volume?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.