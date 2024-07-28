Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $695.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.11 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 3.69%. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Healthpeak Properties updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.770-1.810 EPS.

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock traded up $1.14 on Friday, hitting $21.90. 8,948,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,874,896. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.11. Healthpeak Properties has a 1-year low of $15.24 and a 1-year high of $22.38.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 342.87%.

DOC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus raised Healthpeak Properties to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.90.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

