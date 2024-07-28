HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

Get Vigil Neuroscience alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vigil Neuroscience

Vigil Neuroscience Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of VIGL stock opened at $4.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $174.37 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 2.00. Vigil Neuroscience has a 52 week low of $2.47 and a 52 week high of $9.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.40.

Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.10. On average, analysts anticipate that Vigil Neuroscience will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vigil Neuroscience

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vigil Neuroscience stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIGL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vigil Neuroscience

(Get Free Report)

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare and common neurodegenerative diseases by restoring the vigilance of microglia, the sentinel immune cells of the brain. Its lead candidate is VGL101(Iluzanebart), a human monoclonal antibody agonist targeting human triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 and is in a Phase 2 trial in patients with adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia (ALSP), a rare and fatal neurodegenerative disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vigil Neuroscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vigil Neuroscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.