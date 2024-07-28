HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Iris Energy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on IREN. B. Riley dropped their price target on Iris Energy from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Iris Energy from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Iris Energy to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Iris Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Iris Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.83.

Shares of IREN opened at $9.54 on Wednesday. Iris Energy has a 12-month low of $2.79 and a 12-month high of $15.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.31.

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $54.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.41 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Iris Energy will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IREN. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Iris Energy by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,037,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,418,000 after purchasing an additional 356,752 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Iris Energy by 123.2% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 62,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 34,662 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Iris Energy by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,485,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,624,000 after buying an additional 368,140 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iris Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Iris Energy by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 49,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 12,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.08% of the company’s stock.

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

