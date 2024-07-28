Haleon (LON:HLN) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Shares of Haleon plc (LON:HLN – Get Free Report) traded up 1.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 353.20 ($4.57) and last traded at GBX 352.80 ($4.56). 11,126,991 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 19,460,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 348.30 ($4.50).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HLN. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Haleon from GBX 390 ($5.04) to GBX 383 ($4.95) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. HSBC began coverage on Haleon in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Haleon Stock Up 1.3 %

About Haleon

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.42. The company has a market capitalization of £32.21 billion and a PE ratio of 2,940.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 329.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 327.43.

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

