Guardian Capital Advisors LP Sells 960 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,405 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 960 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Corning were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $813,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Corning by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 131,323 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 30,001 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC grew its holdings in Corning by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 12,982 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Corning by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Socha Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Corning by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC now owns 343,624 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,463,000 after acquiring an additional 27,772 shares in the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GLW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Fox Advisors upgraded shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Corning from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.38.

Insider Activity at Corning

In other Corning news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 12,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $479,713.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 57,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,141,699.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Corning news, VP Martin J. Curran sold 16,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $553,219.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 65,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,210,652.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 12,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $479,713.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 57,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,141,699.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,207 shares of company stock valued at $5,876,067 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:GLW traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.85. 7,690,482 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,234,449. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $25.26 and a 12-month high of $46.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.71 billion, a PE ratio of 60.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.05.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Corning’s payout ratio is 157.75%.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

See Also

