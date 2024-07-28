Greenfire Resources Ltd. (NYSE:GFR) Short Interest Update

Greenfire Resources Ltd. (NYSE:GFR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a decrease of 56.2% from the June 30th total of 33,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Greenfire Resources

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sona Asset Management US LLC raised its holdings in Greenfire Resources by 1.1% during the first quarter. Sona Asset Management US LLC now owns 5,019,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,992,000 after purchasing an additional 53,539 shares in the last quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Greenfire Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $1,988,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in shares of Greenfire Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $406,000. Brigade Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Greenfire Resources by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Brigade Capital Management LP now owns 5,875,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,555,000 after acquiring an additional 699,520 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Greenfire Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Greenfire Resources in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company.

Greenfire Resources Stock Down 3.2 %

NYSE:GFR traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.92. The stock had a trading volume of 82,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,546. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Greenfire Resources has a twelve month low of $4.68 and a twelve month high of $9.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.03.

Greenfire Resources (NYSE:GFR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $149.09 million for the quarter.

Greenfire Resources Company Profile

Greenfire Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, exploration, and operation of oil and gas properties in the Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company operates the Tier-1 oil sands assets located in Western Canada. It utilizes steam-assisted gravity drainage (SAGD) extraction technology, a situ thermal oil recovery process to recover diluted and non- diluted bitumen.

