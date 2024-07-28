Great Pacific Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FSXLF) Short Interest Up 27.5% in July

Great Pacific Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FSXLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a growth of 27.5% from the June 30th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Great Pacific Gold Price Performance
Shares of FSXLF opened at 0.50 on Friday. Great Pacific Gold has a 12-month low of 0.24 and a 12-month high of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of 0.60 and a 200-day moving average price of 0.69.
Great Pacific Gold Company Profile
