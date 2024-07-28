Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Separately, Raymond James cut shares of Golub Capital BDC from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.40.

NASDAQ GBDC opened at $15.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.52. Golub Capital BDC has a 52 week low of $13.78 and a 52 week high of $17.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a current ratio of 6.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.87 and a 200-day moving average of $16.01.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The investment management company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 53.05%. The firm had revenue of $164.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.61 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.85%.

In other news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub purchased 88,748 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.03 per share, with a total value of $1,422,630.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,357,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,762,776.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Golub Capital BDC news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub acquired 88,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.03 per share, with a total value of $1,422,630.44. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 1,357,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,762,776.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Golub bought 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.03 per share, with a total value of $7,213,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,718,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,553,646.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 601,015 shares of company stock valued at $9,636,138. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 1,005.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,199 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Cove Street Capital LLC bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,463 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,898 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. 42.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

