GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Shares Sold by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 801,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,732 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $27,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,851,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935,811 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 74,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 18,742 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in GFL Environmental by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 79,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after buying an additional 21,254 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC grew its stake in GFL Environmental by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 122,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,228,000 after buying an additional 12,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in GFL Environmental by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on GFL shares. TD Cowen upped their price objective on GFL Environmental from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on GFL Environmental in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on GFL Environmental from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded GFL Environmental from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.45.

GFL Environmental Price Performance

GFL stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.89. 919,220 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 985,614. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.09. GFL Environmental Inc. has a one year low of $26.87 and a one year high of $40.27. The company has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.20 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

GFL Environmental Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.014 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

