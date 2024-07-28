General Motors (NYSE:GM) Position Trimmed by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems reduced its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,671 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 21,902 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in General Motors were worth $3,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 67,196 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,047,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,063 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 8,727 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in General Motors by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 897 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in General Motors by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,013 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on General Motors from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their price target on General Motors from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on General Motors from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Motors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.38.

Insider Activity

In other General Motors news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 326,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total transaction of $15,770,320.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 898,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,431,657.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other General Motors news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 326,305 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total value of $15,770,320.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 898,648 shares in the company, valued at $43,431,657.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 626,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $27,219,693.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,198,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,093,242.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,152,621 shares of company stock worth $51,818,111 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Trading Down 0.0 %

GM traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.12. The company had a trading volume of 18,411,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,026,488. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $49.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.43. General Motors has a 12-month low of $26.30 and a 12-month high of $50.50.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $47.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.13 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.87%.

General Motors announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, June 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto manufacturer to buy up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Articles

