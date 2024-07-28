Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Trims Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,540 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $7,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Winthrop Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fortinet by 135.6% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Vima LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, American National Bank grew its stake in Fortinet by 443.6% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 598 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total transaction of $1,593,300.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,867,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,705,320.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 24,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $1,456,262.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,777,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,927,125,412.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total transaction of $1,593,300.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,867,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,705,320.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,913 shares of company stock worth $5,608,349 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Price Performance

Fortinet stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,244,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,748,436. The company has a market capitalization of $43.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.26, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.84. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $44.12 and a one year high of $78.58.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.23% and a negative return on equity of 2,235.48%. Fortinet’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on FTNT shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fortinet

Fortinet Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.