Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $6.86 Million Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,313 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $6,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at $2,159,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,716,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244,074 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 108,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,374,000 after purchasing an additional 12,537 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 594,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,331,000 after purchasing an additional 158,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at $8,831,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $179.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,437,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,885,429. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.33. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $144.80 and a one year high of $201.92. The firm has a market cap of $82.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.16.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.34% and a net margin of 27.38%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be given a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ZTS shares. HSBC cut their price target on Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Zoetis from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 target price (down previously from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZTS

Zoetis Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.