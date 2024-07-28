Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Acquires 1,185 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 24.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in ASML were worth $5,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ASML. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ASML by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,717 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ASML by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,341,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ASML shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on ASML from $1,172.00 to $1,202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI started coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,147.80.

ASML traded up $25.76 on Friday, hitting $888.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,681,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,346. The company has a market cap of $350.55 billion, a PE ratio of 45.37, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.49. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $563.99 and a 12-month high of $1,110.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,003.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $944.80.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. ASML had a return on equity of 49.93% and a net margin of 26.50%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $1.8732 per share. This represents a $7.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 29th. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. ASML’s payout ratio is 32.53%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

