Gabelli Funds LLC Takes Position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 58,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,093,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cencora in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cencora in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cencora in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cencora in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Cencora in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.86, for a total transaction of $419,513.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,973,756.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,755 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total value of $2,388,900.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,323,746.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.86, for a total value of $419,513.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,973,756.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,899,112 shares of company stock valued at $408,654,376. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Cencora in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Cencora from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cencora currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.78.

NYSE COR traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $227.62. 1,310,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,095,994. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $226.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. Cencora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $171.65 and a 52 week high of $246.75. The stock has a market cap of $45.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.45.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $68.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 268.67% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.50 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is 22.32%.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

