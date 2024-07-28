Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 4,000 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its stake in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.10% of KB Home worth $5,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 2.8% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 107,426 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 5.1% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,198 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KB Home in the first quarter valued at about $425,000. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 56.5% during the first quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 11,346 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 4,096 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of KB Home by 139.3% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 11,162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 6,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on KBH. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on KB Home from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of KB Home from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of KB Home from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Zelman & Associates restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of KB Home in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KB Home currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.88.

Shares of KBH traded up $2.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,910,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,096. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.57 and a 200-day moving average of $67.31. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.80. KB Home has a 12 month low of $42.11 and a 12 month high of $84.90.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The construction company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.37. KB Home had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that KB Home will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. KB Home’s payout ratio is currently 13.23%.

In other KB Home news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 3,914 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $275,858.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,334.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other KB Home news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 3,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $275,858.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,334.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Albert Z. Praw sold 22,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $1,553,637.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,512 shares in the company, valued at $9,500,746.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

