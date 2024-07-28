Gabelli Funds LLC Purchases 5,000 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,215 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $4,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its position in VICI Properties by 1,888.9% in the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in VICI Properties by 455.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in VICI Properties by 143.1% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in VICI Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VICI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.44.

VICI Properties Price Performance

Shares of VICI Properties stock traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $30.88. 5,112,251 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,025,789. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.92. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $26.63 and a one year high of $33.40.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 65.61%.

VICI Properties Profile

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.