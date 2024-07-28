Gabelli Funds LLC Has $5.86 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 332,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $70,400,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 493.7% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 123,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 103,102 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 18.4% during the first quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 29,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP purchased a new position in AT&T during the first quarter worth about $4,619,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,605,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,262,000 after purchasing an additional 51,168 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. TD Cowen increased their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.33.

AT&T Trading Down 0.9 %

T traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $19.01. 30,844,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,635,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.58. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.89 and a 12 month high of $19.74.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The business had revenue of $29.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.05 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.68%.

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.