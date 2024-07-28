Gabelli Funds LLC Has $3.75 Million Holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO)

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,275,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Clear Channel Outdoor worth $3,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CCG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 212,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 82,286 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 202,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 59,324 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 290,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 23,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,323,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,176,612. The stock has a market capitalization of $806.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 3.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.59. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $2.06.

Clear Channel Outdoor ( NYSE:CCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $481.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.16.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc operates as an out-of-home advertising company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through America, Airports, Europe-North, and Other segments. The company provides advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters, as well as spectaculars, which are customized display structures with videos, multi-dimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices, moving parts, and other embellishments; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, news racks, and other public structures; transit displays for rail stations and on various types of vehicles; retail displays; and airport advertising displays.

