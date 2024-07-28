Gabelli Funds LLC Has $14.76 Million Stock Holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 132,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $14,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 278.0% during the 4th quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 213.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

Interactive Brokers Group stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $118.80. 839,554 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,041,175. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.46. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.60 and a fifty-two week high of $129.19. The stock has a market cap of $50.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.81.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.02. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.33.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

Further Reading

