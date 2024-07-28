Gabelli Funds LLC Has $12.62 Million Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 948 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $12,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Alliant Energy by 582.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 21,602 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Alliant Energy by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 86,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,452,000 after purchasing an additional 22,178 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Alliant Energy by 215.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 77,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,973,000 after purchasing an additional 52,930 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Alliant Energy by 90.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $48.50 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.63.

Alliant Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,263,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,877. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.67 and its 200 day moving average is $50.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.56. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $45.15 and a 52 week high of $56.79. The stock has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.56.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.62. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 10.57%. Alliant Energy’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.82%.

Alliant Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

