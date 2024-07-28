Gabelli Funds LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,832 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $7,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1,677.8% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 485.7% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 5,533.3% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTWO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.96.

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

TTWO traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $150.75. 1,359,025 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,378,057. The company has a market cap of $25.83 billion, a PE ratio of -6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.04. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.34 and a 1 year high of $171.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($17.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($17.09). The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 69.99% and a positive return on equity of 2.19%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Take-Two Interactive Software

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total transaction of $36,432.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,724,591.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total transaction of $36,432.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,173 shares in the company, valued at $10,724,591.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jon J. Moses sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.25, for a total transaction of $378,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,324,626.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

