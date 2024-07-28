Gabelli Funds LLC Grows Position in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Free Report) by 11.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Johnson Outdoors were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Johnson Outdoors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors in the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Outdoors in the 1st quarter worth about $306,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 16,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. 64.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JOUT stock traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.81. 36,355 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,744. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.15. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.79 and a 12-month high of $60.58. The company has a market cap of $430.64 million, a P/E ratio of 88.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.74.

Johnson Outdoors ( NASDAQ:JOUT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $175.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.76 million. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 0.97% and a net margin of 0.82%. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Outdoors Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 280.85%.

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

