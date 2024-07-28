Gabelli Funds LLC Buys 52,000 Shares of Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS)

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS – Free Report) by 29.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 230,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.18% of Vestis worth $4,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Vestis in the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Vestis in the fourth quarter worth about $1,700,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vestis in the fourth quarter worth about $545,000. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Vestis in the fourth quarter worth about $852,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Vestis in the fourth quarter worth about $773,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vestis alerts:

Vestis Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE VSTS traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.47. 1,761,777 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,997,719. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.25. Vestis Co. has a 1-year low of $8.92 and a 1-year high of $22.37.

Vestis Dividend Announcement

Vestis ( NYSE:VSTS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $705.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.54 million. Vestis’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vestis Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Corvex Management Lp bought 116,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,460,993.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 16,707,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,352,171.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Corvex Management Lp acquired 116,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,460,993.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,707,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,352,171.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Williams Ena Koschel acquired 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $104,295.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,266 shares in the company, valued at $359,093.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,830,779 shares of company stock worth $28,501,849.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VSTS shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Vestis from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair started coverage on Vestis in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vestis in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vestis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Vestis from $20.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vestis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.38.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Vestis

Vestis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vestis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vestis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.