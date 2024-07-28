Gabelli Funds LLC Buys 159 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $3,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 129,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000,000 after purchasing an additional 36,542 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in Moody’s by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 6,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,507,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Moody’s in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Moody’s by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 35,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,825,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Moody’s in the 1st quarter worth about $260,000. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MCO. BMO Capital Markets lowered Moody’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $482.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Moody’s from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Moody’s from $454.00 to $492.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Moody’s from $455.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Moody’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $448.50.

Shares of MCO stock traded up $11.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $448.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 884,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,001. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.28. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $298.86 and a one year high of $458.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $422.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $399.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 57.03% and a net margin of 28.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 37.12%.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

