FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.32, Briefing.com reports. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $949.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. FTI Consulting updated its FY24 guidance to $8.10-8.60 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 8.100-8.600 EPS.

FTI Consulting Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE FCN traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $225.42. 214,474 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,696. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 0.09. FTI Consulting has a fifty-two week low of $171.81 and a fifty-two week high of $243.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $217.49 and a 200 day moving average of $209.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.13, for a total transaction of $134,773.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,042,579.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gerard E. Holthaus sold 1,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.14, for a total transaction of $329,940.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,885,817.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.13, for a total transaction of $134,773.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,042,579.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,088 shares of company stock valued at $11,163,977. Insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FCN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Tuesday, June 25th.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

